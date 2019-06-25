Scottish Football Live: Hibs sign forward | Arsenal bid €30m for defender | Kilmarnock eye €9m Argentine striker | Celtic up £3m right-back chase | Rangers don't 'make any sense' says English manager Lee Bowyer has slammed Joe Aribo's Rangers move, interest but no bids for Celtic target and Tommy Wright open to Joe Shaughnessy return. Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation. 1. Hibs recruit forward Hibs have snapped up striker Christian Doidge from Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee. The Welshman will become the club's fourth summer signing subject to international clearance. Hibernian Football Club other Buy a Photo 2. Killie eye Inter starlet Angelo Alessio wants to bring Inter Milan teenager Facundo Colidio to Rugby Park. The Kilmarnock boss is eyeing a loan deal for the striker who cost 9m from Boca Juniors. (Gazzetta dello Sport) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Arsenal bid 30m for defender Arsenal, who want Celtic's Kieran Tierney, have submitted a 30m bid for St tienne centre-back William Saliba (not a left-back as previously incorrectly stated). However the French side want the player back for next season. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Celtic up chase for Smith Celtic have upped their pursuit of Huddersfield's Tommy Smith. The right-back is seen as a replacement for Mikael Lustig and is valued at 3m. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4