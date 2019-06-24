.

Scottish Football Live: Hibs near signing | GMS confirms New York move | Gerrard states Rangers commitment | Djoum open to Hearts stay | Celtic make defender bid | Arsenal unwilling to meet Tierney price

Celtic are closing to making a bid for French centre-back, Rangers near Joe Aribo signing and Arsenal are unwilling to pay £25m for Tierney.

Hibs are closing in on the signing of Tom James. The 23-year-old right-back is on the look out for a new club after Yeovil were relegated to the National League. (Edinburgh Evening News)

1. Hibs close in on signing

Gary Mackay-Steven has signed for New York City. The player's contract expired at Aberdeen.

2. GMS joins NYCFC

Steven Gerrard has reaffirmed his commitment to Rangers amid potential interest from Derby County in luring him back to English football. (The Scotsman)

3. Gerrard confirms Rangers commitment

Oran Kearney has parted company with St Mirren.

4. Kearney parts company with Buddies

