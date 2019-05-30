Scottish Football Live: Hibs make signing | Rangers striker to exit this week | New Dundee manager to be announced | Celtic bid £8m for defender | Sammon 1 of 4 to exit Hearts | Ex-Easter Road man signs for Ross County
1. Hibs complete signing of defender
Hibs have completed the signing of Barnsley defender Adam Jackson. The 25-year-old centre-half has signed a two-year deal, subject to international clearance. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Kyle Lafferty will likely leave Rangers this summer. He will return to the club this weekend to talk terms over his departure with Steven Gerrard not seeing the Northern Irishman as part of his plans. (PA)