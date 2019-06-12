Scottish Football Live: Gerrard target teases over future | Celtic ace's Rangers trophy jibe | Hearts interest in striker | Motherwell wait on Cadden | Aberdeen leave contract on table for Ball . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Jonny Hayes destroyed a Rangers fan who commented on a post by Mikael Lustig. The winger noted all the trophies won by the Swede compared to Rangers in recent seasons. (Scottish Sun) Motherwell are waiting on Chris Cadden to decide his future. The 22-year-old is out of contract but has been offered a long-term deal by the Steelmen. However, he is considering his options. (Scottish Sun) Hearts have reignited interest in striker Lawrence Shankland. The Ayr hitman is also interesting Sunderland. (Scottish Sun) Rangers target Tomas Kalas has teased over his future. The Czech defender posted a message saying "who knows" where he will go next. Aberdeen have left a deal for Dom Ball on the table. The midfielder/defender rejected the club's contract offer as he wants to stay in England. (Press & Journal) Malaury Martin has been training at Monacos La Turbie complex to maintain fitness after leaving Hearts. The 30-year-old midfielder has admitted he is open to playing in Scotland again. (Evening News) 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.