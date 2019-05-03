Scottish Football Live: Gerrard admits every player has a price | Rangers linked with defender | Lennon happy to wait for Celtic job | Scotland job 'frustrating' - Levein

Neil Lennon has indicated he is happy to wait until the end of the season to hear whether he will be appointed Celtic manager permanently (Photo: Getty Images)
