Scottish Football Live: Gerrard admits every player has a price | Rangers linked with defender | Lennon happy to wait for Celtic job | Scotland job 'frustrating' - Levein Neil Lennon has indicated he is happy to wait until the end of the season to hear whether he will be appointed Celtic manager permanently (Photo: Getty Images) Refresh for live updates. 'Every Rangers player has a price' - Steven Gerrard responds to Scott Arfield transfer interest