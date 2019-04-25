.

Scottish Football Live: Former England boss wants Scotland job | Rangers star shares vile abuse | Hearts near deals for duo | Dembele could make Celtic cup final bow | Championship side want Tynecastle star

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Rangers defender Gareth McAuley is expected to depart the club at the end of the season. The Northern Irishman has made just ten appearances this season. (Scottish Sun)

1. Rangers defender to leave

Rangers defender Gareth McAuley is expected to depart the club at the end of the season. The Northern Irishman has made just ten appearances this season. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson wants to become the new Scotland boss. The Swede has recently left his position in charge of Philippines. (Daily Record)

2. Sven-Goran Eriksson wants Scotland job

Ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson wants to become the new Scotland boss. The Swede has recently left his position in charge of Philippines. (Daily Record)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Rangers ace James Tavernier took to Instagram to share sickening abuse he received. The club's captain was targeted by an online troll.

3. Rangers ace hit with racist abuse

Rangers ace James Tavernier took to Instagram to share sickening abuse he received. The club's captain was targeted by an online troll.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Hearts manager Craig Levein is pressing to finalise contracts for striker Steven Naismith and midfielder Peter Haring this week. (Evening News)

4. Hearts near deal for duo

Hearts manager Craig Levein is pressing to finalise contracts for striker Steven Naismith and midfielder Peter Haring this week. (Evening News)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2