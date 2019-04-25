Scottish Football Live: Former England boss wants Scotland job | Rangers star shares vile abuse | Hearts near deals for duo | Dembele could make Celtic cup final bow | Championship side want Tynecastle star
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Rangers defender to leave
Rangers defender Gareth McAuley is expected to depart the club at the end of the season. The Northern Irishman has made just ten appearances this season. (Scottish Sun)