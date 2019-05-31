Scottish Football Live: Expensive Rangers duo to depart | Celtic must pay 'significantly' more than £1.75m for wonderkid | Lennon to step up chase for Ibrox target | Parkhead star wanted by Euro giants
1. Expensive duo to leave Rangers?
Eros Grezda and Borna Barisic could leave Rangers this summer. The duo, signed for significant sums, will be told their future lies elsewhere by Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)