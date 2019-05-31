.

Scottish Football Live: Expensive Rangers duo to depart | Celtic must pay 'significantly' more than £1.75m for wonderkid | Lennon to step up chase for Ibrox target | Parkhead star wanted by Euro giants

Eros Grezda and Borna Barisic could leave Rangers this summer. The duo, signed for significant sums, will be told their future lies elsewhere by Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)

1. Expensive duo to leave Rangers?

Any club wanting to buy David Tunbull have been told to bid significantly more than the club's 1.75m record sale, says Motherwell chief Alan Burrows. Celtic are preparing a 1.2m offer. (Daily Mail)

2. Celtic will have to up Turnbull bid

Scottish football continues to attract more and more fans to games with nearly 4.5 million supporters attending matches in the SPFL during the 2018/2019 season. (SPFL)

3. Scottish football attendances rise for fourth season running

Neil Lennon is set to be confirmed as the next Celtic manager today. The Northern Irishman was offered the job after winning the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Saturday. (Scottish Sun)
