Scottish Football Live: Ex-Rangers star gives Ibrox transfer verdict | Lennon 'earned right' for Celtic job | Treble talk premature | Strachan in line for Dundee role
1. McInnes chasing ex-Dons man
Derek McInnes is keen to re-sign former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor who spent three seasons at Pittodrie before joining Northampton in 2017. (Scottish Sun)
2. Ex-Scotland boss in line for Dundee role
The former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has been interviewed by Dundee about becoming their new technical director despite having no interest in the role of manager. (FootballScotland)
3. Treble talk 'premature' - Neilson
Robbie Neilson believes all talk of Celtic securing an historic third treble is premature and hopes his old mentor Craig Levein can cause an upset at Hampden. (Sport)
4. Lennon has 'earned right' to permanent Celtic job
Lisbon Lion Jim Craig believes Neil Lennon has earned the right to a permanent second stint as Celtic manager but insists whoever gets the job has a rebuilding job on his hands. (Sport)
