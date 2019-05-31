Scottish Football Live: Ex-Hibs ace to Rangers? | New Dundee manager | Gerrard to tell expensive duo to leave | Celtic must pay 'significantly' more than £1.75m for wonderkid | Lennon to step up chase for Ibrox target
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. McGeouch available on a free
Former Hibs ace Dylan McGeouch is available on a free. The midfielder only signed a one-year deal with Sunerland after leaving Easter Road. (Chronicle)