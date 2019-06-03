Scottish Football Live: Euro coach wants Celtic ace | Lennon to sign England star | Ex-Hibs star available on a free | Why no Rangers move for England international | Tavernier Premier League target Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. AVB wants Ntcham Marseille are looking to hijack Porto's attempts to sign Olivier Ntcham this summer. New manager Andre Villas-Boas is desperate to bring the Frenchman back to his homeland. (Foot Mercato) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Celtic to sign England youth international Celtic are still likely to complete the transfer of Rekeem Harper. Neil Lennon will step up his efforts to sign the 19-year-old midfielder after being given the permanent job. (Birmingham Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Ambrose available Ex-Hibs star Efe Ambrose will be available on a free this summer. The defender is set to leave Derby County after failing to make an appearance for the side having signed in January. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Celtic miss out on midfielder Celtic have missed out on Dutch midfielder Adam Maher. The 25-year-old was linked to the Parkhead side but he has joined Utrecht. (Football Scotland) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3