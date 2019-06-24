Scottish Football Live: Djoum open to Hearts stay | Celtic make defender bid | Arsenal unwilling to meet Tierney price | Midfielder to have Rangers medical | Doolan signs for Ayr | Kearney set for St Mirren exit
Celtic are closing to making a bid for French centre-back, Rangers near Joe Aribo signing and Arsenal are unwilling to pay £25m for Tierney.
Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation.
1. 8m offer for Gerrard
Debry County will offer Rangers boss Steven Gerrard an 8m bonus if he was to take over from Frank Lampard and lead the team to the Premier League. (Daily Record)