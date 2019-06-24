.

Scottish Football Live: Djoum open to Hearts stay | Celtic make defender bid | Arsenal unwilling to meet Tierney price | Midfielder to have Rangers medical | Doolan signs for Ayr | Kearney set for St Mirren exit

Celtic are closing to making a bid for French centre-back, Rangers near Joe Aribo signing and Arsenal are unwilling to pay £25m for Tierney.

Debry County will offer Rangers boss Steven Gerrard an 8m bonus if he was to take over from Frank Lampard and lead the team to the Premier League. (Daily Record)

1. 8m offer for Gerrard

Kenny Miller has left Dundee. The striker exits after one year of his two-year deal. He will reportedly sign for Partick Thistle.

2. Miller leaves Dundee

Arnaud Djoum is open to penning a new Hearts contract despite interest from elsewhere. However he won't make a decision until after the African Cup of Nations. (Daily Record)

3. Djoum open to Hearts stay

Celtic are set to make an offer for Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien. The French club have already received a bid from an unnamed club for the centre-back. (Daily Record)

4. Celtic to make defender bid

