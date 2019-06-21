Scottish Football Live: Danish international to replace Lustig? | Premier League goalkeeper wanted by Hibs | Aribo latest | New contract for Rangers striker | Turnbull signs | Falkirk make another signing
Is an ex-Rangers youngster set for Celtic? GMS is primed for an MLS move and David Turnbull will have his medical ahead of his move to Parkhead.
1. Hibs interest in goalkeeper
Hibs have been credited with an interest in Norwich City's Scottish goalkeeper Jon McCracken. The 19-year-old former Hamilton player is wanted by Newcastle and Blackburn.