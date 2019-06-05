.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic warned targets won't be cheap | Parkhead starlet wanted by Bundesliga side | Newcastle favourites to sign Morelos | Barcelona put off by Tierney price | Rangers to loan midfielder? | Hibs must wait on fans' favourite

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Relegated Premier League side won't sell Celtic targets Zanka and Tommy Smith on the cheap. The duo are entering the final year of their contracts. (Examiner Live)

Norway boss Lars Lagerback believes leaving Celtic for a higher level would speed-up Kristoffer Ajer's development. The player has stated his happiness at Parkhead. (Scottish Sun)

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have targeted Celtic starlet Liam Morrison.The 16-year-old is one of the names on a shortlist of potential signings. (Heidelberg 24)

Alfredo Morelos' odds on a move to Newcastle United have been slashed by bookies. Spanish side Real Betis were favourites to sign the Rangers striker.Odds cut from 33/1 to 2/1. (Scottish Sun)

