Scottish Football Live: Celtic warned not to lowball Motherwell with superstar offer | Lennon to step up chase for Rangers target | Midfield ace set for Ibrox exit | Parkhead star wanted by Euro giants

Any club wanting to buy David Tunbull have been told to bid significantly more than the club's 1.75m record sale, says Motherwell chief Alan Burrows. Celtic are preparing a 1.2m offer. (Daily Mail)

Neil Lennon is set to be confirmed as the next Celtic manager today. The Northern Irishman was offered the job after winning the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Saturday. (Scottish Sun)

Garry Parker won't be returning to Celtic. It was expected the coach would be reunited with Neil Lennon but that is not the case with another coach coming in. (Scottish Sun)

Olivier Ntcham could return to his homeland this summer. The Frenchman is being courted by giants Marseille. (Daily Record)

Graham Dorrans is on the verge of an exit from Rangers. The midfielder's two seasons at Ibrox have been plagued by injury. (Scottish Sun)