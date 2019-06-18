.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic wanted Manchester United starlet | Rangers to make third bid for defender | Gerrard wants three before tour | Hearts make winger move | Turnbull to become Celt

Brendan Rodgers wanted to sign Manchester United starlet when he was Celtic manger, Steven Gerrard wants three signings before pre-season tour and Hearts are in the hunt for a winger.

Brendan Rodgers wanted to sign Andreas Pereira when he was Celtic boss. The Leicester manager has been offered the midfielder by Manchester United.

1. Celtic wanted Manchester United midfielder

Rangers are expected to make a third bid for George Edmundson. Peterborough have confirmed they have pulled out of a deal for the Oldham Athletic centre-back. (Daily Record)

2. Rangers make third bid

Kris Boyd will retire from football this summer. The Kilmarnock striker turns 36 in August. (Scottish Sun)

3. Kris Boyd to retire

Rangers will complete the signing of Sheyi Ojo on today. The Liverpool starlet was in Glasgow yesterday at the club's training ground. (Daily Record)

4. Rangers to complete Ojo signing

