Scottish Football Live: Celtic want Rangers target | Hibs hero departs | Scotland to appoint Steve Clarke | Midfielder tipped for Ibrox return | Leeds boos Bielsa to Parkhead? | Morelos axed from squad

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley has signed a pre-contract agreement with Livingston and will join the West Lothian club in the summer. (Evening News)

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke could be unveiled as the new Scotland manager by the weekend. (Evening Times)

Celtic are weighing up a move for Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset.'The 23-year-old has been capped eight times by France Under-21s. (Daily Mail)

Celtic could find themselves weighing up an offer from Porto for Olivier Ntcham. The Portuguese giants are eyeing up a return for the French midfielder. (Scottish Sun)

