Scottish Football Live: Celtic want La Liga star | Turnbull completes medical | Rangers miss out on target | Midfielder warned over Scotland move | Old Firm battle for Premiership star | Sky Sports presenter hits out at fan 'full of hatred'

Celtic and Rangers could battle it out for a Scotland left-back, Hayley McQueen hits back at troll and Callum McGregor is a wanted man.
1. Turnbull completes medical
David Turnbull has completed a Celtic medical ahead of his move from Motherwell. The midfielder cut his holiday short to do so. (The Herald)