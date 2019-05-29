Scottish Football Live: Celtic target 40-goal La Liga ace | Lafferty in line for Euro move | Hero set for Parkhead exit | No Rangers move for Hearts ace | England international to Ibrox? Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Celtic face competition for striker Celtic have been linked with a move for striker Cristhian Stuani. The Uruguayan international has scored 40 La Liga goals in the last two season. (Futbol Radio Formula) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Izaguirre to leave Celtic for second time Emilio Izaguirre will leave Celtic for the second time. The Honduran has rejected a contract extension and will likely move to MLS. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Euro move for Lafferty? Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is a target for Cypriot club Apollon Limassol. The 31-year-old's future at Ibrox is uncertain. Apollon are also keen on Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. No Dembele windfall for Celtic Lyon look set to scupper Celtic's hopes of a possible 3 million windfall after new sporting director Juninho promised Moussa Dembele wouldn't be sold this summer. (The Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3