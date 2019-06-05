Scottish Football Live: Celtic starlet wanted by Bundesliga side | Newcastle favourites to sign Morelos | Barcelona put off by Tierney price | Rangers to loan midfielder? | Hibs must wait on fans' favourite | Lennon moves for Premier League full-back
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. German side eye Celtic starlet
Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have targeted Celtic starlet Liam Morrison.The 16-year-old is one of the names on a shortlist of potential signings. (Heidelberg 24)