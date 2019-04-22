Scottish Football Live: Celtic star's brother slams Rangers fans | Hastie to become latest Gerrard signing | Tierney's season over? | Defender eyes Ibrox berth | Killie boss faces SFA wait Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Jake Hastie on verge of Rangers move Jake Hastie to sign a four-year deal with Rangers. The Motherwell teenager is out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Defender wants Rangers place Rangers ace Nikola Katic has targeted a first-team place next season. The Croatian has started just 13 league games this season. (Various) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Tierney's season over? Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon has revealed left-back Kieran Tierney will see a specialist later this week in a bid to get to the bottom of an ongoing hip and pelvis problem. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Celtic star's brother hits out at Rangers fans Leigh Griffiths' brother has hit out at Rangers fans for singing about the Celtic star. The away fans at Tynecastle sang about Griffiths not playing football any more. (Various) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2