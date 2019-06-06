.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic's bid for EPL star rejected | Defender wants Old Firm move | Hibs ace eyes move | Naismith not signed Hearts deal - but wants to | Rangers 'hold talks' with in-demand midfielder | St Johnstone centre-back targeted

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Celtic's offer for Bournemouth forward Lys Mousset has been rejected. The club offered Olivier Ntcham to the Cherries as a makeweight but they want a cash-only deal. (Daily Mail)

1. Celtic offer for EPL man rejected

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has hinted that he wants to move to a bigger club this summer. In an interview, the on-form 29-year-old said that he felt like he deserved to move forward. (One)

2. Marciano eyes move away from Hibs

Jason Kerr is Barnsley's No.1 target to replace Liam Lindsay. However, they face competition from Cardiff and Bristol City for St Johnstone's centre-back.

3. Saints ace target for Barnsley

Bahlul Mustafazada has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers. The Azerbaijan centre-back has admitted he is keen to move to Scotland but it makes "no difference" which side. (Scottish Sun)

4. Defender keen on Old Firm move

