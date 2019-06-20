.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic offered 4 Arsenal players | Rangers starlet signs deal | Lewis Morgan wanted by Greek giants | Dave King ups control at Ibrox in £14m deal | No Ambrose Hibs regrets | Hearts sign 5

Celtic are on the lookout for a Mikael Lustig replacement, Rangers near deals and Dave King takes controlling interest at Ibrox.

Stay up to date with all the latest from Scottish football.

Celtic could be offered four players by Arsenal in the Gunners' pursuit of Kieran Tierney. They hope to tempt the Celts with Carl Jenkinson, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Emile Smith Rowe or Eddie Nketiah. (Scottish Sun)

Panathinaikos hope to raid Celtic for Lewis Morgan. The Greek giants have been linked with moves for Mikey Johnston and Hearts' Arnaud Djoum. (SDNA)

Rangers youngster Cammy Palmer has signed a one-year contract extension.

Falkirk have added Cammy Bell. Ray McKinnon has signed the goalkeeper up for the club's League One campaign.

