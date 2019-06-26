Scottish Football Live: Celtic not interested in Scotland star | £8m striker to Scottish Premiership | Irish starlet wants Parkhead move | Hearts move for £3m forward | Dundee United want Shankland Celtic are not keen on Scotland international, £8m Argentine striker set for Scotland move and Irish starlet wants Parkhead move. Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation. 1. Miller is a Jag Kenny Miller has signed for Partick Thistle following his release from Dundee. He is the club's fifth summer signing and joins on a one-year deal. SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Dundee United launch ambitious striker bid Dundee United want to sign Lawrence Shankland. The former Ayr striker is a free agent and has been linked with a move down south. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Celtic near defender deal Celtic have agreed an 8m fee with Toulouse for defender Christopher Jullien. The centre-back has reportedly accepted the terms offered. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 4. English quartet want O'Donnell English Championship trio Middlesbrough, Derby County and Stoke City and Premier League side Sheffield United are keen on Kilmarnock ace Stephen O'Donnell. It is understood Celtic are not. (Daily Mail) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3