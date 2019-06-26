.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic not interested in Scotland star | £8m striker to Scottish Premiership | Irish starlet wants Parkhead move | Hearts move for £3m forward | Dundee United want Shankland

Kenny Miller has signed for Partick Thistle following his release from Dundee. He is the club's fifth summer signing and joins on a one-year deal.

1. Miller is a Jag

other
Dundee United want to sign Lawrence Shankland. The former Ayr striker is a free agent and has been linked with a move down south. (Scottish Sun)

2. Dundee United launch ambitious striker bid

Celtic have agreed an 8m fee with Toulouse for defender Christopher Jullien. The centre-back has reportedly accepted the terms offered. (Various)

3. Celtic near defender deal

English Championship trio Middlesbrough, Derby County and Stoke City and Premier League side Sheffield United are keen on Kilmarnock ace Stephen O'Donnell. It is understood Celtic are not. (Daily Mail)

4. English quartet want O'Donnell

