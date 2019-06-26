.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic move for left-back | Derby owner says Gerrard rumours are 'rubbish' | Hibs make signing No.5 | Northern Irish star linked with Parkhead move | Keanrey exits St Mirren

Celtic are not keen on Scotland international, £8m Argentine striker set for Scotland move and Irish starlet wants Parkhead move.

Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation.

Celtic are upping their interest in Nice left-back Romain Perraud. The player was on loan at Paris FC last season and a deal could be struck despite wage concerns. (Remi Buhagiar - French football journalist)

1. Celtic move for left-back

Derby County owner Mel Morris has branded rumours that the club have approached Rangers regarding Steven Gerrard as "absolute rubbish". (talkSPORT)

2. Gerrard rumours "absolute rubbish"

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair has been linked with a move to Celtic. The former Manchester United centre-back is contracted to Middlesbrough. (Teamtalk)

3. Celtinc interest in Paddy McNair

Hibs have signed Tom James. The versatile defender becomes Paul Heckingbottom's fifth summer signing.

4. Hibs make signing No.5

