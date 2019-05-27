Scottish Football Live: Celtic keen on Dutch Fabregas | Rangers want 76-cap striker | Parkhead return for duo? | Ibrox target hands in transfer request | Hearts eye 4 signings Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers are keen on Nottingham Forest striker Karim Ansarifard. They face competition from sides in Turkey and Germany. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Celtic face battle for free agent Dutch free agent Adam Maher is wanted by Celtic after his contract with side AZ expired. Blackburn and QPR, Brescia and Fenerbahce are all keen. (De Telegraaf) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Benkovic open to Celtic return Filip Benkovic has not ruled out a return to Celtic. The on-loan Leciester defender has admitted to "enjoying" his time at Parkhead where he has won the treble. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Levein targets four Craig Levein has revealed he has targeted four new signings next season. The Hearts boss believes that's all it will take to progress and win a trophy. (Evening News) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3