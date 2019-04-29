Scottish Football Live: Celtic fans in ticket disappointment | SPFL starlet wanted by PL duo for £800k | Rangers near forward deal | Lisbon Lion dies aged 83
1. Hampden heartache for Celtic fans
Thousands of Celtic fans have been left distraught, missing out on tickets for the Scottish Cup semi final. With so many eligible for a ticket the club was required to do a ballot for the 20,220 seats. (Scottish Sun)