Scottish Football Live: Celtic eye transfer guru | Kent named as key target for English giants | English giants want Parkhead star | Turnbull nears Premier League move | Dundee target ex-United ace
Ryan Kent has been named as one of four key targets for English side, interest has increased in Kieran Tierney and Dundee could sign ex-Dundee United midfielder.
Hit refresh to stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation.
1. Celtic target director of football
Celtic have set their sights on Nicky Hammond to become the club's director of football. The Parkhead side saw transfer chief Lee Congerton leave for Leicester and are in need to a replacement. (Scottish Sun)