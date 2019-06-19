.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic eye transfer guru | Kent named as key target for English giants | English giants want Parkhead star | Turnbull nears Premier League move | Dundee target ex-United ace

Ryan Kent has been named as one of four key targets for English side, interest has increased in Kieran Tierney and Dundee could sign ex-Dundee United midfielder.

Celtic have set their sights on Nicky Hammond to become the club's director of football. The Parkhead side saw transfer chief Lee Congerton leave for Leicester and are in need to a replacement. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have set their sights on Nicky Hammond to become the club's director of football. The Parkhead side saw transfer chief Lee Congerton leave for Leicester and are in need to a replacement. (Scottish Sun)
Ryan Kent has been named as one of four key targets for Marcelo Bielsa. However, Leeds United are only able to do a loan deal and would drop out if Liverpool wanted to sell. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Ryan Kent has been named as one of four key targets for Marcelo Bielsa. However, Leeds United are only able to do a loan deal and would drop out if Liverpool wanted to sell. (Yorkshire Evening Post)
Shaun Byrne has completed is move to Dundee from Livingston. The midfielder has signed a three-year deal.

Shaun Byrne has completed is move to Dundee from Livingston. The midfielder has signed a three-year deal.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has identified Celtic ace Kieran Tierney as his No.1 target. The Gunners are in need of a left-back for the upcoming season the 22-year-old is a priority. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has identified Celtic ace Kieran Tierney as his No.1 target. The Gunners are in need of a left-back for the upcoming season the 22-year-old is a priority. (Daily Mail)
