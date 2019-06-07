.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic bid rejected for Motherwell ace | €15m price tag on Parkhead star | No Ibrox move for international | Rangers 'strong interest' in midfielder | Hibs eye Preston goalkeeper | Strachan to Dundee in doubt

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Motherwell have rejected a 2million bid from Celtic and Barnsley for David Turnbull. The Steelmen reportedly value the player at 3million. (BBC)

Celtic want between 15m-17m for Olivier Ntcham. Marseille are interested with the French giants reaching out to gather information on the player. (La Provence/France Football)

Martin Olsson won't be joining Rangers. The 31-year-old Swedish international is searching for a new club and had been linked with a move to Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon will allow Eboue Kouassi to leave in loan. The Ivorian has been a bit-part player since signing for Celtic in 2017. (Football Insider)

