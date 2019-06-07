Scottish Football Live: Celtic bid rejected for Motherwell ace | €15m price tag on Parkhead star | No Ibrox move for international | Rangers 'strong interest' in midfielder | Hibs eye Preston goalkeeper | Strachan to Dundee in doubt
1. Motherwell rejected Celtic bid
Motherwell have rejected a 2million bid from Celtic and Barnsley for David Turnbull. The Steelmen reportedly value the player at 3million. (BBC)