Scottish Football Live: Celtic bid £8m for defender | Sammon 1 of 4 to exit Hearts | Old Firm 'must be' watching Premiership star | St Mirren want Rangers defender | Ex-Ibrox boss keen on Parkhead target | Gerrard eyes Liverpool duo
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Celtic's 8m bid
Celtic target Timothy Castagne has confirmed that the club put in an 8million bid for him in January. He has since helped Atalanta qualify for the Champions League with interest from elite Euro clubs. (Scottish Sun)