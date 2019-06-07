.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic ace set for loan | Rangers 'strong interest' in midfielder | St Johnstone want Parkhead youngster | Rangers still tracking defender | Hibs eye Preston goalkeeper | Strachan to Dundee in doubt

Neil Lennon will allow Eboue Kouassi to leave in loan. The Ivorian has been a bit-part player since signing for Celtic in 2017. (Football Insider)

1. Celtic to allow Kouassi to go on loan

Rangers will continue their pursuit of Geroge Edmundson. It was reported that they may give up the chase of the Oldham defender having had three bids rejected. (STV)

2. Rangers still in for Edmundson

Rangers interest in Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo is "very strong". The club have been in talks with the player's representatives. (STV)

3. Talks ongoing with Aribo

St Johnstone are chasing Celtic right-back Wallace Duffy. Tommy Wright is in need of a right-back and the 20-year-old is set to leave Parkhead when his contract runs out this summer. (Scottish Sun)

4. Saints want Celtic right-back

