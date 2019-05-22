Scottish Football Live: Castagne to Celtic unlikely | Rangers get price for Kent | Carvahal tipped for Celtic job | Celtic 'enquire' about Dutch defender | Lennon 'earned right' for Celtic job

Celtic have made an enquiry for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Mark Diemers, but will have to fight off a host of European clubs to land him.''The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season in Holland's Eredivisie and netted seven goals and seven assists for his club. (Sport)
Steven Gerrard will now know exactly how much he has to pay to retain 22-year-old winger Ryan Kent's services for next season after Liverpool reportedly named their price. ''The English club want 12m for the player. (Liverpool Echo)