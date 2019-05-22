Steve Clarke was named Scotland boss on Tuesday (Photo: Getty Images)

Scottish Football Live: Castagne to Celtic unlikely | Rangers get price for Kent | Carvahal tipped for Celtic job | Celtic 'enquire' about Dutch defender | Lennon 'earned right' for Celtic job

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Former Celtic defender Glenn Loovens has tipped Carlos Carvalhal for the Celtic job, saying he believes the Portuguese would "do well" at Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic defender Glenn Loovens has tipped Carlos Carvalhal for the Celtic job, saying he believes the Portuguese would "do well" at Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic have made an enquiry for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Mark Diemers, but will have to fight off a host of European clubs to land him.''The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season in Holland's Eredivisie and netted seven goals and seven assists for his club. (Sport)

Celtic have made an enquiry for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Mark Diemers, but will have to fight off a host of European clubs to land him.''The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season in Holland's Eredivisie and netted seven goals and seven assists for his club. (Sport)
Celtic's hopes of signing the Belgian defender Timothy Castagne are likely over after several Serie A giants entered the race for the Atalanta man. (FootballScotland)

Celtic's hopes of signing the Belgian defender Timothy Castagne are likely over after several Serie A giants entered the race for the Atalanta man. (FootballScotland)
Steven Gerrard will now know exactly how much he has to pay to retain 22-year-old winger Ryan Kent's services for next season after Liverpool reportedly named their price. ''The English club want 12m for the player. (Liverpool Echo)

Steven Gerrard will now know exactly how much he has to pay to retain 22-year-old winger Ryan Kent's services for next season after Liverpool reportedly named their price. ''The English club want 12m for the player. (Liverpool Echo)
