Scottish Football Live: Arsenal bid €30m for left-back | Kilmarnock eye €9m Argentine striker | Celtic up £3m right-back chase | Rangers don't 'make any sense' says English manager | Aberdeen offer defender facilities

Lee Bowyer has slammed Joe Aribo's Rangers move, interest but no bids for Celtic target and Tommy Wright open to Joe Shaughnessy return.

Arsenal, who want Celtic's Kieran Tierney, have submitted a 30m bid for St tienne left-back William Saliba. However the French side want the player back for next season.

Angelo Alessio wants to bring Inter Milan teenager Facundo Colidio to Rugby Park. The Kilmarnock boss is eyeing a loan deal for the striker who cost 9m from Boca Juniors. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Celtic have upped their pursuit of Huddersfield's Tommy Smith. The right-back is seen as a replacement for Mikael Lustig and is valued at 3m. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen have offered Tommie Hoban the facilities to complete his rehab. The defender is out of contract after his release from Watford. (Daily Record)

