Scottish Football Live: Arsenal bid €30m for left-back | Kilmarnock eye €9m Argentine striker | Celtic up £3m right-back chase | Rangers don't 'make any sense' says English manager | Aberdeen offer defender facilities Lee Bowyer has slammed Joe Aribo's Rangers move, interest but no bids for Celtic target and Tommy Wright open to Joe Shaughnessy return. Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation. 1. Arsenal bid 30m for left-back Arsenal, who want Celtic's Kieran Tierney, have submitted a 30m bid for St tienne left-back William Saliba. However the French side want the player back for next season. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Killie eye Inter starlet Angelo Alessio wants to bring Inter Milan teenager Facundo Colidio to Rugby Park. The Kilmarnock boss is eyeing a loan deal for the striker who cost 9m from Boca Juniors. (Gazzetta dello Sport) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Celtic up chase for Smith Celtic have upped their pursuit of Huddersfield's Tommy Smith. The right-back is seen as a replacement for Mikael Lustig and is valued at 3m. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Hoban offered Dons rehab Aberdeen have offered Tommie Hoban the facilities to complete his rehab. The defender is out of contract after his release from Watford. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4