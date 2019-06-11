Scottish Football Live: 'Announce Kent' demands Rangers ace | No Celtic interest in defender | Ibrox star will be worth £10m | No Aberdeen move for defender | Celtic signed 'diamond' | Hearts' Tynecastle update
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Halliday demands Kent transfer
Andy Halliday messaged Rangers to demand they announce the signing of Ryan Kent. The midfielder responded to a post on the club's Instagram. (Scottish Sun)