Scottish Football Live: Aberdeen to win race for Hearts target | Rangers target set for showdown talks | Euro giants want Hearts and Celtic stars | Euro draw | Transfer guru to Parkhead? Ryan Kent has been named as one of four key targets for English side, interest has increased in Kieran Tierney and Dundee could sign ex-Dundee United midfielder. 1. Bryson to Aberdeen Aberdeen are set to sign Craig Bryson. The midfielder, who was linked with a move to Hearts, will sign a two-year deal when his contract with Derby expires. (Daily Record) 2. Joe Aribo twist Joe Aribo is set to have talks with Charlton boss Lee Bowyer but still intends to join Rangers. The Addicks want to convince the player to stay. (Evening Standard) 3. Greek giants want Djoum Panathinaikos are the latest team to express an interest in Arnaud Djoum. The midfielder's contract at Hearts has expired with the club keen to keep him. 4. Greeks target Celt MIkey Johnston is interesting Greek giants Panathinaikos. The 20-time champions of Greece have scouted the player. (SDNA)