Scottish Football Live: £12m price tag put on Ryan Kent | No Parkhead move for defender | Celtic want Rangers target | Hibs hero departs | Scotland to appoint Steve Clarke | Midfielder tipped for Ibrox return
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
1. No Celtic move for Alvarez
Edson Alvarez has effectively ended any link with Celtic. The Mexican international defender has signed a new deal with Club America. (The Scotsman)