Scottish football flop from last season will appear on Love Island 2019

Former Falkirk flop Dennon Lewis will appear on Love Island 2019, according to reports.

The footballer is set to appear in the coming episodes as part of the Casa Amor influx of new contestants.

Every year a whole new batch of men and women are introduced into the show mid-series to try and tempt the existing couples, who are split apart from each other for a couple of days.

If picked by one of the girls already on the show, Dennon would join the main villa and get the chance to compete for the £50,000 prize.

The 22-year-old was signed by former Falkirk boss Paul Hartley at the beginning of last season.

The striker made 23 appearances for the Bairns, scoring just twice and was released by the club in January.