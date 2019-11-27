Scottish football club offers free entry to fan who made 500-mile round trip for cup replay... a week early

A Scottish football club has offered free admission to an opposition fan who embarked on a 500-mile round trip for a Scottish Cup replay - only to arrive seven days early.





Morton were held to a 1-1 draw at Cappielow by Highland League outfit Brora Rangers at the weekend, with the Cattachs earning a second chance at a giant-killing act at Dudgeon Park.

But Ton fan Bryan Power travelled 245 miles from Greenock on Tuesday to the Highlands for the replay, only to discover the ground in Sutherland in darkness and a large sign proclaiming: "Next home game - Brora Rangers v Morton, 3rd December, 7.45pm kick-off."

Posting an image on Facebook to a Morton fans group, Bryan wrote: "Drive 245 miles and get my dates mixed up."

However, the Highland League side were in a charitable mood and took to social media to try and soften the blow for Bryan.

"The club are aware of this image which has been circulated on social media, we would be delighted to offer Bryan free admission to make up for his wasted journey this evening."

Several supporters joined in the fun, with one writing: "Go on, make it worth his while - free admission, tea, pie, raffle, programme..."

Another suggested: "Parade him on the pitch at half time."

One jester joked: "Give him a free ticket but then change the game to the next day and don’t tell him."