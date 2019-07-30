Scottish fantasy football launched by SPFL and Ladbrokes

Have your say

Fantasy football fans in Scotland now have the chance to pick their dream Scottish-based team after Ladbrokes and the SPFL launched a Scottish Premiership version of fantasy football.

Similar to its popular English counterpart, players are given a sum of money - £180 million - and are tasked with picking 11 players and five subs.

Monthly prizes are available while the overall winner scoops a £10,000 prize.

The most costly players in the game are Celtic's James Forrest and Rangers pair Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier, who are all priced at £18 million.

Hoops duo Kieran Tierney and Odsonne Edouard are priced at £17.5 million.

The cheapest player in the game is Hamilton's Liam Smith, who will set to you back £6 million.

David Macdonald of Ladbrokes said: “Everyone at Ladbrokes and the SPFL are ecstatic to launch the first official fantasy football game in Scotland, and giving Scottish football fans a real chance at winning £10,000 cash."