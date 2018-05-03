Scottish fans react as Andy Robertson makes Champions League final

Unless struck down by injury or a bizarre change in team selection, Andy Robertson looks set to play in the Champions League final this season after Liverpool defeated Roma over two leagues to reach the biggest match in European club football.

READ MORE - Roma 4-2 Liverpool (6-7agg): Reds book final against Real

Scottish football fans could not be more proud of their fellow countryman, with many taking to social media to wish the former Queen’s Park and Dundee United left-back well. Here are just a few of the posts...

THE SINCERE COMMENTS

@n91__h: 5 years ago Andrew Robertson was playing against East Stirlingshire, Peterhead and Annan Athletic.

@Kenny_Millar: Amongst all the various herograms for Andy Robertson tonight, I love that he quietly sent a good luck message to a young Scottish player who has had a rough time with injury. Hasn’t changed a bit or forgotten where he came from. No wonder a country’s so collectively proud of him.

@SNPChris: In 5 years Andy Robertson has went from playing for Queens Park to the Champions League final. Absolutely brilliant. Well done, living every school boys dream.

@decmcmnus47: Andy Robertson: every footballer can learn from his journey that anything is possible for those who are willing to work for it.

@mjcotter99: Mental to think that I’m just finishing up with 1st year uni when only 5 years ago Andy Robertson was playing against Montrose for Queen’s Park in Scottish League 2

@kevin_coonie: Andy Robertson was released by Celtic at under 15 level as he was deemed too small and not good enough. Never had a pro deal with them. Only 2 Scottish clubs deserve credit and Celtic are not one of them.

@ScottishKits: Andy Robertson will become, if selected, the 1st Scot since Borussia Dortmund’s Paul Lambert to feature in the Champions League final ‘11

@DM97____: The rise of Andy Robertson from the Scottish League 2 to the Champions league Final just shows with hard work and determination anyone can achieve anything. Absolutely class from this lad!

THE JOKES

@melbourne88: 16 years ago Andy Robertson was a chimney sweep on 8p an hour now he’s a champions league finalist. Amazing stuff

@AlanGreenwood_: Can’t believe Andy Robertson’s going to be playing in a Champions League final when just 3.8 billion years ago single-celled prokaryotic cells heralded the dawn of life on Earth.

@Sashwood_: Next person to tell me Andy Robertson used to play for Queen’s Park is getting drownt in the pool

@Kenny_Millar: Whatever Andy Robertson goes on to achieve, he’ll always be second-best to Lewis Stevenson. He’s been told that and reluctantly accepts it.

@davidpreece12: Well done to Britain’s Andy Robertson on getting to a Champions League Final.

@Oldfirmfacts1: Can’t believe Andy Robertson’s going to be playing in a Champions League final when just 25 minutes ago he was playing in a Champions League semi final

@aaronh_96: 6 year ago i was on the same pitch playing v Andy Robertson, now he’s in the Champions League Final and i’m working part time at JD sports for £6.50 an hour.

@craig_killie: 5 years ago, Andy Robertson’s Queen’s Park lost in the SFL2 play-off semi. This week, they face Stenhousemuir at the same stage.

READ MORE - Andrew Robertson hopes underdogs Liverpool can halt Real in final