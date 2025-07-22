Scottish FA apologise as 'technical error' results in Denmark ticket fiasco

SFA cancel and refund all tickets for World Cup qualifier

The Scottish FA has apologised for a “technical error” which has resulted in ticket sales for the World Cup qualifying clash with Denmark in September being cancelled and restarted.

Tickets for the crucial opening group match at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen went on sale to Scotland Supporters Club (SSC) members with between 21 and 32 points on Tuesday morning.

However, fans who did not meet this criteria were able to log on and purchase tickets, resulting in the SFA declaring that, "in the interest of fairness", all orders would be voided and refunded with a new sale set to take place on Wednesday morning.

The move has caused consternation among supporters who are facing a scramble for tickets after the Danish FA only provided 1,740 away briefs for the Tartan Army.

A statement read: "The Scottish FA is aware of a technical error that occurred during this morning’s ticket sale for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against Denmark, which allowed purchase by some Scotland Supporters Club (SSC) members who were not eligible during the window that was reserved for those with 32-21 Points.

"As a result, we will regrettably need to restart the sales process from scratch in the interest of fairness, with any purchase that was made today being cancelled and refunded.

"The new sale will commence at 10am on Wednesday, 23 July.

"The SFA would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to supporters."

Steve Clarke’s side begin their bid to reach the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico with an away double-header against the Danes on September 5 and Belarus on September 8.