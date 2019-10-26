Scottish Cup: Penicuik and Broxburn take league scalps

Penicuik Athletic secured an attractive Scottish Cup third-round visit to Partick Thistle after comfortably sweeping aside League Two side Stenhousemuir 3-0 at Penicuik Park in a rescheduled second-round tie.

The Midlothian hosts dominated the opening period without notching a deserved opener, but within six minutes of the restart Penicuik went ahead through Craig Stevenson, who scored on the rebound after his initial penalty was saved by Graeme Smith.

Ryan Baptie doubled Penicuik’s advantage six minutes later from close range, after which Sean Stewart’s 83rd-minute effort completed a memorable scalp.

There were similar giant-killing heroics in West Lothian as Broxburn Athletic dismantled Cowdenbeath 3-0 in a replay at Albyn Park to set up a third-round trip to Highland League side Inverurie Loco Works.

Zander Miller opened the scoring for Broxburn with a 43rd-minute penalty, and he would have doubled his tally in the same way shortly after the hour mark but for a splendid Kevin Dabrowski save.

Cowdenbeath’s reprieve was shortlived though as Craig Scott and Conor Kelly both netted in the closing stages to seal an excellent replay triumph for Broxburn.

Formartine United emerged as 2-1 victors from their replay at Gala Fairydean Rovers, booking a home tie against East Kilbride in the next round in the process.

Garry Wood fired the Highland League visitors ahead on the hour mark, and although Jacob Campbell briefly restored parity for Gala, an own goal by Lewis Grant in the 73rd minute handed Formartine a passage to the third round.

Annan Athletic clinched an away tie at Edinburgh City in the third round after a Scott McLean double helped them to a 2-0 replay win at Brechin City.

McLean struck the opener in the 61st minute after a defensive lapse, and he netted the decisive second from the penalty spot at the death.

Albion Rovers teed up a Lanarkshire derby against Airdrieonians in the next round after demolishing Fort William 5-0 at Claggan Park.

Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw in the original tie but got the job done convincingly yesterday. Scott Roberts opened and closed the scoring for rampant Rovers, with Ouzy See also netting a brace and Smart Osadolor on target in a one-sided replay in the West Highlands.