Scottish Cup: Ross Docherty fires Partick Thistle past Dunfermline to kick off third round

An 81st-minute strike from Ross Docherty gave Partick Thistle a 1-0 win in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

By Ian Duncan
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:54 pm
Partick Thistle captain Ross Docherty scored the winning goal.
In what was an all-Championship encounter at Firhill, Jags captain Docherty made the difference nine minutes from full time, stealing the ball from Graham Dorrans and sending a dipped effort past Owain Fon Williams to send the Glasgow outfit into the fourth round.

Both teams struck the woodwork – Dom Thomas for Dunfermline and Scott Tiffoney for Partick – in a match played in difficult conditions due to Storm Arwen.

However, it was Dunfermline boss John Hughes who was blown off course by his old manager Ian McCall, his first defeat since taking over the Pars hotseat from Peter Grant.

The Scottish Cup tie was the first of 20 taking place over the weekend, with the third round concluding on Monday night when Brechin City host Darvel at Glebe Park.

