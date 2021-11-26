Scottish Cup: Ross Docherty fires Partick Thistle past Dunfermline to kick off third round

Partick Thistle captain Ross Docherty scored the winning goal.

In what was an all-Championship encounter at Firhill, Jags captain Docherty made the difference nine minutes from full time, stealing the ball from Graham Dorrans and sending a dipped effort past Owain Fon Williams to send the Glasgow outfit into the fourth round.

Both teams struck the woodwork – Dom Thomas for Dunfermline and Scott Tiffoney for Partick – in a match played in difficult conditions due to Storm Arwen.

However, it was Dunfermline boss John Hughes who was blown off course by his old manager Ian McCall, his first defeat since taking over the Pars hotseat from Peter Grant.