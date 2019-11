Have your say

Scottish Cup holders Celtic will travel to Partick Thistle in the fourth round of this season’s competition.

Neil Lennon’s men were handed the short trip across Glasgow to face the Championship’s bottom club, who edged past non-league Penicuik Athletic on Saturday.

Old Firm rivals Rangers have a home game against League One Stranraer, while at least one non-league club will reach the fifth round of the competition after East Kilbride