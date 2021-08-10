Scottish Cup 2021-22: Format, when is the final, and when does it start?

The 2020/21 Scottish Cup gets underway on Saturday, August 28. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The draw for the preliminary round takes place on Thursday and will involve 37 clubs from the pyramid structure, 15 of which will receive byes with 11 ties set to take place on Saturday, August 28.

Round one follows on September 18, with Premiership sides, including cup holders St Johnstone, entering the competition in the fourth round, due to take place on the weekend of January 22, 2022.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 next year at Hampden Park. Last year's final saw Callum Davidson's men complete a famous cup double by overcoming Hibs 1-0 at an empty national stadium thanks to a headed goal from Shaun Rooney.

There will be no replays for drawn matches in round four onwards, with extra-time and penalties, if required, to determine the outcome of a match.

For ties up to and including round three, a replay will be required in the event of a draw. If the outcome is still not determined after a replay, there will be no extra-time, with the winner decided by penalties.

The full schedule is as follows:

Preliminary round – Saturday August 28; First round – Saturday, September 18; Second round (SPFL League 2 clubs enter) – Saturday, October 23; Third round (SPFL League 1 and Championship clubs enter) – Saturday, November 27; Fourth round (SPFL Premiership clubs enter) – Saturday, January 22; Fifth round – Saturday February 12; Quarter-finals – Saturday, March 12; Semi-finals – Saturday & Sunday, April 16 & 17, Final – Saturday, May 21.