Scottish Championship: Kilmarnock leave it late, wins for Inverness and Morton, Ayr complete comeback

Roddy MacGregor celebrates giving Inverness an 80th minute lead in the 1-0 win over Raith Rovers (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Jason Naismith struck in time added on to ensure Killie kept pace with Partick Thistle and Inverness at the top of the fledgling table.

Naismith fired low into the net when Rumarn Burrell slid him in.

Liam Polworth had a first-half goal ruled out for offside for the visitors, while Ruari Paton wasted the best opportunity for the hosts.

Ayr capitalised on a missed penalty and fought back from two goals down to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Arbroath at Somerset Park.

Joel Nouble fired the visitors in front when he curled his effort into the top corner. Michael McKenna doubled the away side's advantage just before the half-hour mark when his cross from the left eluded the entire defence before landing in the back of the net.

Referee Colin Steven awarded a penalty for handball against Andy Murdoch but Nicky Low rattled his spot-kick against the crossbar to offer the home side a glimmer of hope.

Ayr continued to press and halved the deficit through Tomi Adeloye's close-range finish with 20 minutes left and the comeback was completed with three minutes to go when Mark McKenzie equalised.

Morton earned their first league win of the season after hanging on to win 1-0 at Hamilton despite losing midfielder Cameron Blues to a late red card.

Hamilton had most of the possession and chances in the first half, with Lewis Smith going close for the home side and Andy Ryan testing the goalkeeper with a dangerous free-kick that was subsequently tipped over the bar.

Robbie Muirhead came close for the Ton but it was Gozie Ugwu who grabbed the opener, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner after a through ball from Blues to put the visitors 1-0 up.

The home side continued to press in the second half. Ryan thought he had scored the equaliser for Accies midway through the half, but his effort bounced off the underside of the crossbar and failed to go in.

Morton held on throughout the half despite a second booking which saw Blues dismissed in the 87th minute.

Roddy MacGregor's late goal ensured Inverness' ideal start to the Championship season continued with a 1-0 win over Raith Rovers.

Inverness had won their first game of the season away at Arbroath but secured a second three points when MacGregor's right-footed strike from distance went into the top corner just 10 minutes from time.

It was an evenly-matched contest with both sides sharing the possession and with six shots on target each, however it was Inverness who managed to find the breakthrough.