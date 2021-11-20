Scottish Championship: Arbroath and Raith close in on leaders Kilmarnock as Dunfermline rocket off the bottom

Arbroath celebrate Anton Dowds late winner at Kilmarnock. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

Anton Dowds struck in the 84th minute to extend the visitors' unbeaten run to six games and move them two points behind Killie.

Raith took advantage to move onto level points with Tommy Wright's men at the top of the table, coming from behind to defeat Morton 2-1 at Stark's Park.

A win for Inverness at Queen of the South on Friday night had moved them above Raith in the table, but goals from Aidan Connolly and Ethan Ross sent Rovers back into second place after Michael Ledger had fired Morton in front after only five minutes.

The visitors finished with 10 men after Alan Lithgow picked up a second caution with five minutes left.

Partick maintained their promotion challenge with a 1-0 home win over Hamilton thanks to a goal ten minutes into the second half from Lewis Mayo, who headed in from a Kyle Turner corner.

The win kept the Jags fourth, while Hamilton dropped to eighth in the table.

John Hughes made it two wins from two since taking charge of Dunfermline as the Pars rocketed up the table with a 3-0 victory over Ayr at East End Park.

The hosts, who only won their first game of the season last weekend, moved off the bottom and climbed four places to sit above their opponents - who are now winless in six.

Lewis McCann gave Dunfermline the lead in the 14th minute before Ryan Dow headed in the second. The hosts' domination continued after the break as McCann slotted in his second.