Scott McTominay picks Scotland over England - reports

Scott McTominay has decided to play international football for Scotland instead of England, according various reports.

The Manchester United youngster met with both national team managers last week as he is eligible to play for each nation.

It would now appear Alex McLeish has managed to better his counterpart Gareth Southgate with McTominay deciding to play for the country of his father’s birth.

The midfielder has featured 15 times for Jose Mourinho’s side this season and has become a regular part of the squad in 2018, including starting in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea last weekend.

McLeish is expected to now include the 21-year-old in his squad for the friendly double-header against Costa Rica and Hungary at the end of March.

