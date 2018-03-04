Scott McTominay chooses Scotland over England

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has chosen to play for Scotland ahead of England.

The Lancaster-born player has gone with his heart and pledged allegiance to his father’s native land despite an offer to represent England.

Alex McLeish is now set to select the 21-year-old this week in his first squad since returning to the role of Scotland manager.

The Football Association had been in dialogue with McTominay’s representatives for several months and he was being considered for an England Under-21 call-up.

But McLeish has persuaded the central midfielder to come on board as he begins his reign with friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary this month.

McLeish is expected to announce his first squad on Wednesday, with McTominay’s decision softening the blow of Scott Brown’s international retirement, and it is understood the FA respect the player’s decision.

Speaking in September 2016, McTominay admitted he felt more Scottish than English. “The majority of my family is Scottish,” he told Manchester United’s website.

“My mum has got a little bit but my dad’s side is all Scottish. I’ve been to a few training camps with Scotland. I’m probably more Scottish than I am English but it doesn’t bother me really.

“Who will I support in the World Cup qualifiers? That’s a tough question! It probably depends where I am. If I’m at my grandad’s it would have to be Scotland! It’s a bit of both – I want them both to do well.”

