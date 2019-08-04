Scott McKenna transfer latest: Nottingham Forest keen on Aberdeen defender but QPR turn attentions to ex-Rangers star David Bates

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes still doesn’t know if Scotland international defender Scott McKenna will still be at the club by the time they board their charter flight to Croatia on Wednesday for their Europa League 3rd round qualifier against Rijeka.

Queens Park Rangers have ended their interest in the player and are poised to sign former Rangers stopper David Bates from Hamburg, with the Scotland cap linking up with former Ibrox boss Mark Warburton at Loftus Road if a deal goes through.

Championship rivals Nottingham Forest are still interested and have increased their original offer of £3 million.

That has also been rejected but McInnes is poised for more offers ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline in England.

Speaking after the Dons' opening-day win over Hearts at Pittodrie, the Aberdeen manager said: “Will Scott be on the plane?

"Who knows, but as it stands - if there is no other action, he will be."

McKenna was linked with Aston Villa and Celtic in October last year, but Aberdeen rejected both approaches.