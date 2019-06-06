Scotland v England in the Women's World Cup: form, battles, key players & injuries

Have your say

Scotland take on England in the Women's World Cup on Sunday in a huge Group D showdown in the Women's World Cup.

But who are the favourites and what shape are the two sides in?

Scotland

Shelley Kerr’s squad includes a plethora of talent from the Women’s Super League in England.

Title winners Kim Little, Emma Mitchell and Lisa Evans from Arsenal, cup double winners Jen Beattie and Caroline Weir of Manchester City, Champions League semi-finalist with Chelsea Erin Cuthbert and FA Cup runner-up with West Ham Ross.

A number of players come from the top two SWPL teams Glasgow City and Hibernian.

Captain Rachel Corsie is top of the NWSL table with Utah Royals in the US.

So Scotland's squad contains driven players who know how to win and on paper the starting XI is strong enough to beat any team.

A positive performance in defeat against reigning world champions the United States in their final friendly hints at the potential to beat England and advance past the group stages.

And Scotland will be looking to avenge a humiliating 6-0 thrashing at Euro 2017.

With star striker Little now fit and firing, England's defenders Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood and Mille Bright will have to be on their toes.

After all, it was her goal which sunk the might Brazil when the two sides met in April.

It's easy to forget that the World Cup marks Scotland’s second consecutive qualification for a major tournament – the team is filled with star quality.

Keeping players fit and injury free will be vital to Scotland's success but they could cause a few surprises along the way.

The opposition

England are ranked third in the world and are joint third favourites to win the tournament with the bookmakers (6/1), alongside Olympic champions Germany.

So the Lionesses are firm favourites going in to Sunday's game despite Scotland's clear quality.

Phil Neville's side have conceded just one goal in qualifying for the showpiece tournament and won the SheBelieves Cup for the first time in March.

However, their momentum was surprisingly stopped in their final pre-tournament friendly.

The Lionesses were humbled by New Zealand, ranked 19th in the world, at the Amex Stadium on Sunday in a much changed lineup with Neville making 10 changes to his starting XI - something which has frustrated England fans.

The result suggests England's strength in depth mightn't be as prominent as first thought.

The Lionesses a few injury worries which could prove crucial in the game against Scotland although Neville is expecting goalkeeper Mary Earps, full-back, Rachel Daly and midfielder Jade Moore to overcome minor knocks before the game.

The Scotsman understands Demi Stokes didn't train today, so remains a doubt for Sunday.

However, Neville is spoiled for choice in terms of creativity with Fran Kirby, Nikita Parris, Toni Duggan, Beth Mead, Ellen White and Jodie Taylor all capable of delivering goals.

Scotland's defenders Beatie, Corsie, Kirsty Smith, Nicola Docherty will have to perform well to prevent England from scoring.